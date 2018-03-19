Edmonton veterinarian sentenced, fined in animal abuse case

An Edmonton veterinarian has been handed a six-month conditional sentence and more than $13,300 in fines related to an animal abuse case that dates back to August 2015.

Dr. Jun Yang was sentenced on Friday. His sentence includes a 14-month probation period.

Last June, Yang was found guilty of four charges related to animal abuse, including one charged under the Criminal Code of wilfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to two dogs. The other three charges were under the Animal Protection Act.

Yang was accused of choking, punching and kicking two dogs at the Hollick Kenyon Veterinary Clinic in northeast Edmonton. The dogs were seized in April 2016 after an extended period of abuse that began in August 2015.

The dogs were registered to the clinic and staying there as office dogs. The clinic had been responsible for the dogs’ daily care.

One day after Yang was found guilty, his licence to practice veterinary medicine was temporarily suspended by the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association, pending a hearing into the matter. The association confirmed Monday that Yang’s licence remained suspended and that a hearing into the matter has not yet been scheduled.

Global News has reached out to the Crown in the case for further details on Yang’s sentence. This story will be updated once further information is received.