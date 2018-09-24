Nova Scotia purebred dog breeders ‘disappointed’ with animal protection changes

Some Nova Scotia purebred dog breeders are expressing disappointment over the province’s planned changes to the Animal Protection Act.

“It’s kind of a disappointing day for Nova Scotians involved with purebred dogs. We’re probably going to see the extinction of some breeds. Some people who export their dogs — nobody’s going to want those dogs with long tails and ears,” Emily Gratton said, a spokesperson with the Canadian Kennel Club (CKC).

Some of the changes include the banning of cosmetic surgery that alters an animal’s appearance, including tail docking and ear cropping, unless medically necessary.

Declawing had already been prohibited in the province by Nova Scotia’s Veterinary Medical Association, which amended its code of ethics to make the practice of elective and non-therapeutic declawing ethically unacceptable.

Gratton feels the decision will negatively impact the purebred dog industry in Nova Scotia.

“The Canadian Kennel Club is the main group that represents bonafide purebred dog breeders in Canada. We find it a little strange that the minister’s forum would choose to ignore such a group,” she said.

The provincial inspector with the SPCA, Jo-Anne Landsburg, feels a ban on cosmetic surgeries is one of the changes that will enhance animal protection and that the Canadian Kennel Club should consider changing its standards for purebred dog breeds.

“I think it’s very important that we clarify that we are not enemies with the CKC, the Canadian Kennel Club. We want the Canadian Kennel Club to change their standards to allow dogs in show rings, working dogs, to allow for tails, natural ears. We’re looking to them to actually change their process,” she said.