Wintry weather closes all schools in Guelph area including university
All schools are closed in Guelph and Wellington and Dufferin counties on Monday, and the University of Guelph is closed for the day, too.
The announcement includes Erin and Rockwood as well.
The Upper Grand District School Board is telling all staff to remain at home.
All roads in Wellington County have been closed by the OPP.
READ MORE: Windstorm lashes southern Ontario, some outages expected to continue overnight
The University of Guelph has adopted “weather-related emergency procedures” and closed the school for the day as well.
This means that all university buildings are closed with the exception of emergency services.
The City of Guelph says garbage collection is happening as per usual but to expect delays.
In Centre Wellington, all programs have been cancelled although some facilities are open as a shelter.
A full list of closures can be found here.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.