Wintry weather closes all schools in Guelph area including university

All schools are closed in Guelph and Wellington and Dufferin counties on Monday, and the University of Guelph is closed for the day, too.

The announcement includes Erin and Rockwood as well.

The Upper Grand District School Board is telling all staff to remain at home.

All roads in Wellington County have been closed by the OPP.

NOTICE: Please be advised that all roads within Wellington County have been deemed as closed by the Wellington County O.P.P. due to poor weather conditions as of 6:30am on February 25, 2019. Please subscribe to https://t.co/lMY4nn0T37 for ongoing updates. pic.twitter.com/VXg06iCuFt — County of Wellington (@wellingtncounty) February 25, 2019

The University of Guelph has adopted “weather-related emergency procedures” and closed the school for the day as well.

This means that all university buildings are closed with the exception of emergency services.

The City of Guelph says garbage collection is happening as per usual but to expect delays.

In Centre Wellington, all programs have been cancelled although some facilities are open as a shelter.

The CW Sportsplex and the Elora Community Centre will be open today as a shelter, however all programs, including those in our Aquatic Centre, have been cancelled this morning. Staff will reassess at noon today on any further cancellations into the afternoon. #staysafe #CWStorm — Centre Wellington (@CentrWellington) February 25, 2019

Holy smokes, this video of a wave of ice cascading over a barrier and onto a sidewalk at Niagara River Parkway is wild. Via @NiagParksPolice. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/xKNj6P52L4 — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) February 24, 2019

