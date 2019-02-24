Sports
February 24, 2019 10:44 pm

WHL Roundup: Sunday, February 24, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

MOOSE JAW, Sask. – Justin Almeida had a goal and three assists as the Moose Jaw Warriors picked up their third straight win by downing the Kootenay Ice 5-1 on Sunday in Western Hockey League play.

Brayden Tracey and Tristin Langan added a goal and two helpers apiece for the Warriors (34-16-8), who also got goals from Keenan Taphorn and Tate Popple to round out the offence.

Owen Pederson replied for the Ice (11-39-10), who have lost nine in a row.

Brodan Salmond turned aside 26 shots for Moose Jaw as Curtis Meger made 26 saves for Kootenay.

The Warriors went 3 for 5 on the power play while the Ice were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

GIANTS 2 ROYALS 1 (OT)

VICTORIA — Bowen Byram scored 59 seconds into the extra period and Trent Miner made 25 saves as Vancouver (41-14-4) edged the Royals (31-25-4).

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brandon Wheat Kings
Calgary Hitmen
Edmonton Oil Kings
Everett Silvertips
Kamloops Blazers
Kelowna Rockets
Kootenay Ice
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Medicine Hat Tigers
Moose Jaw Warriors
Portland Winterhawks
Prince Albert Raiders
Prince George Cougars
Red Deer Rebels
Regina Pats
Saskatoon Blades
Seattle Thunderbirds
Spokane Chiefs
Swift Current Broncos
Tri-City Americans
Vancouver Giants
Victoria Royals
WHL
whl-roundup

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.