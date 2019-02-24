Syrian family left feeling grateful after escaping house fire in Fredericton

A family of eight Syrians is feeling a lot of gratitude on Sunday, despite escaping their burning home the day before with only the clothes on their backs.

“Thank God. They were very thankful that they were rescued, they came out and they were all safe outside,” said Charbel Mouhawej, who was translating for Midiya Bda, the matriarch of the family.

Bda, 30, and Nafee Hassan, 35, were able to safely evacuate their children out of the bungalow on Saturday morning — although it was not easy.

Mouhawej says the family is still feeling overwhelmed after the horrifying experience.

“One of the children was still in the room, and because of the heat from the inside, she was struggling to be able to pull the door to open it and come out and then she was able to come out,” said Mouhawej, translating for Bda.

The couple, along with their six children — four girls Sada, 14, Rehab, 13, Sidra, 12 and Rihan, 8, and two boys Adnan, 5, and Alwan, 3, — are temporarily being housed by the Multicultural Association of Fredericton at one the group’s homes.

On Saturday, staff members with the association took the family to buy groceries and clothes.

“We saw an outpouring from the rest of the newcomer community, with friends preparing a meal for them and a lot of people visiting and outreaching,” said Lisa Bamford Degante, executive director of the association.

The fire came on the same day as a funeral for seven Syrian children killed in a house fire in Halifax.

Bda told Global News that it was something on her mind.

“She could see the children from Halifax playing outside. She saw that image of [those] children and she started crying, and her husband was saying, ‘Why are you crying?’ and she said, ‘I just imagine those other kids who died and that’s how I’m thinking of it,'” said Mouhawej, translating for Bda.

As the family begins to rebuild, they say they know it’ll take a lot of work but they’re happy to be safe.

They are especially thankful for the help from first responders and community members.

“The family told us they’re starting again like they did when they first came to Canada last May,” said Degante.

The family says they hope to find a new home as soon as possible.