Man seriously injured after Saturday night shooting in Brampton

A 28-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a shooting in Brampton late Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Torbram Road at around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was found at the scene and transported to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Police said his condition was later downgraded to non-life threatening.

Police said the man sustained his injuries after a vehicle allegedly pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired an unknown number of shots into his car.

Peel police say the victim managed to drive himself to a local store to call for help.

There is no suspect information at this time.

