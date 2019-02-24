Man seriously injured after Saturday night shooting in Brampton
A 28-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a shooting in Brampton late Saturday night.
Police were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Torbram Road at around 11:30 p.m.
The victim was found at the scene and transported to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Police said his condition was later downgraded to non-life threatening.
Police said the man sustained his injuries after a vehicle allegedly pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired an unknown number of shots into his car.
Peel police say the victim managed to drive himself to a local store to call for help.
There is no suspect information at this time.
