Crime
January 7, 2019 10:15 pm

Police release photo of suspect wanted after shots fired inside Brampton restaurant

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police say they're looking for a male suspect after shots were fired inside a Brampton restaurant on Nov. 21.

Handout / Peel Regional Police
A A

Peel Regional Police have released a photo of a wanted suspect who is accused of firing shots inside a Brampton restaurant during a lunch service.

Police said officers were called to a Moxie’s restaurant at Bramalea City Centre near Dixie Road and Queen Street East just before 12 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Officers said the suspect walked into the restaurant’s lobby and shot the ceiling three times before taking off.

READ MORE: Police appealing for witnesses after driver shot on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, sunglasses, black gloves, black track pants and black shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bramalea City Centre
Brampton Crime
Brampton shooting
Brampton shot fired
Crime
Moxie's Bar and Grill
Moxie's Brampton shots fired
Moxie's restaurant Brampton shots fired
peel regional police
Shots fired Moxie's

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.