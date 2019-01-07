Police release photo of suspect wanted after shots fired inside Brampton restaurant

Peel Regional Police have released a photo of a wanted suspect who is accused of firing shots inside a Brampton restaurant during a lunch service.

Police said officers were called to a Moxie’s restaurant at Bramalea City Centre near Dixie Road and Queen Street East just before 12 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Officers said the suspect walked into the restaurant’s lobby and shot the ceiling three times before taking off.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, sunglasses, black gloves, black track pants and black shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.