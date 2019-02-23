North Battleford man purchases Sever airboat, first of its kind in North America

Delroy Fauth, owner of Amphibious Crafts Enterprises, loves his vehicles so much that he refers to them as his “toys.” The North Battleford, Sask., resident recently purchased a Sever 750K airboat and has been testing it out ever since — even in frigid temperatures.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

“The most exciting thing is when you go across the water and then you go back onto the ice and snow. It’s just so exciting to make it universal,” said Fauth.

The vehicle, which can travel on both land and water, allows for easy access to river-surrounded communities and can hold up to 1,800 kilograms. Fauth says the Sever 750K model is currently the only one of its kind in North America.

READ MORE: Team-building for a good cause at the Dragon Boat Festival

“It’s a big game-changer for anybody that uses watercrafts. It’s going to allow you to go to remote places. It even has an enclosed cab to keep you comfortably warm,” added J.P. Chant, director of sales and marketing at Amphibious Crafts Enterprises.

Fauth is very fond of his fleet of vehicles and travelled all the way to Russia for his newest acquisition.

Since purchasing the airboat, he has taken it all over the province.

“We got this (airboat) in November,” explained Chant. “We’ve taken it out to the lakes, fishing derbies, out in fields. Our climate, being in Canada, we have winter most times of the year so, why not have a vessel that (can) operate year-round?”

READ MORE: $11 million in upgrades coming to Sask. provincial parks

While the airboat is currently being used recreationally, it can also be used for multiple purposes, including search and rescue.

“There have been some cases where they (Saskatoon Search and Rescue) have been practicing to make this a rescue unit. They do have ones that specifically are used for rescue but time will tell,” said Fauth.