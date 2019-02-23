Education
IN PHOTOS: Sherwood Park Young Authors’ Conference inspires creativity

Young writers get advice from authors in Sherwood Park.

The Young Authors’ Conference in Sherwood Park is celebrating 30 years of inspiring young minds to think and write creatively.

About 350 students in grades 4 to 9 attended the conference held at F.R. Haythorne Junior High on Saturday.

“I think, 30 years ago, some people had a dream that they really wanted kids to fall in love with writing and to realize all of the techniques and tips that were out there,” said Keri Busenius, a  volunteer director with the conference.

“We really want them to love getting into stories.”

Students showing a special interest or aptitude in either writing or illustrating are invited to the conference by their teachers.

Global News’ Gord Steinke was among the authors sharing their advice.

“The authors work alongside the kids. They inspire the students with all sorts of ideas and ways that they can work on their own,” Busenius said.

The program is a joint venture between Elk Island public and Catholic schools.

The conference wraps up this afternoon.

