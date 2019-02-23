Annual St. Patrick’s Society Ball paints Montreal green

The crème de la crème of Montreal’s Irish community painted the town green on Friday evening during the annual St. Patrick’s Society Ball.

More than 200 people came out for the black-tie event.

This year’s guest of honour was Catherine McKenna, Canada’s minister of environment and climate change.

“McKenna is a graduate of McGill University and extremely proud of her Irish roots,” said Ken Quinn, vice-president and ball committee chairman.

Other notable guests included Sean Finn, St. Patrick’s Day parade grand marshal and chief legal officer for Canadian National; recent Order of Canada inductee Father John Walsh and Jim Kelly, the Irish ambassador to Canada.

Global News Morning‘s co-host and weather specialist Kim Sullivan was the evening’s emcee.

The event took place at the Marriott Château Champlain. It has been happening in Montreal for more than a decade and a half.

The event raises funds towards an array of Irish cultural and community organizations, including the Montreal Shamrocks Gaelic Athletic Club and the Canadian-Irish studies program at Concordia University.

Organizers say it’s a fun way to start the season leading up to the parade.

“It’s the fraternity, it’s getting together, laughing, all for a good cause,” said Quinn. “Just kicking back and having a little fun.”

The St. Patrick’s Society will also hold a charity luncheon on March 15. The guest speaker will be former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Montreal’s 196th St. Patrick’s Day parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 17.

–With files from Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes

