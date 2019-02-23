2 injured in overnight house fire in Toronto’s west end

Toronto Fire Services say two people were injured in an overnight house fire in the city’s west end.

Firefighters were called to a home in the area of Delaware and Geary avenues, near Dupont and Ossington, just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Flames were seen coming from a home in the area and firefighters quickly declared it a two-alarm fire, meaning 12 trucks and 50 firefighters were on scene.

At the time of the incident, police tweeted that a man was trapped on the second floor during the blaze.

Firefighters say two people were removed from the home and were treated for smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured.

TTC buses were also put on standby in case affected residents needed shelter.

The home was connected to four other residences, though it appears that most of the damage was sustained within the one home.

There is no word on the cause of the fire but crews remain on scene investigating.

