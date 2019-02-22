Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Brockville area: OPP

A person was struck and killed by a train in the Brockville region on Friday afternoon.

According to OPP, officers were called to a private crossing in Maitland, Ont. after a pedestrian was struck by a train. The pedestrian was killed by the collision.

Police believe the nature of the death to be accidental.

Grenville OPP, OPP forensic officers, Canadian National (CN) Police and VIA Rail police are currently investigating the death.

There are no road closures as a result of this incident but, as of 4:30 p.m., the train coming from Montreal on its way to Aldershot carrying over 250 people is still stopped at the scene. There is currently no set time for the train to be up and running again.

1/2 Hi David, Unfortunately, the line is presently blocked due to VIA Rail train #65 involved in a tragic incident involving a trespasser. No passengers or on-train service crew were injured during the incident. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy. ^ND — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) February 22, 2019

OPP did not release any information about the person who was killed and would not give any further details about the incident.

