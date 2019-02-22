Province not considering a second paved route in Okanagan

When it comes to increased transportation infrastructure in the Okanagan, the discussion usually centers around a second crossing in Kelowna.

But with the recent rockslide closure of Highway 97 and the detours needed to stabilize the slope near Summerland, there’s been a bit of an explosion in the talk about an alternate paved route between Penticton and Kelowna.

The only real alternative would be the 201 Forest Service Road, which many people used before the Callan Road detour opened.

Recently, the Penticton Chamber of Commerce expressed its desire to make some inroads when it comes to a paved alternate route.

Regarding the province’s position of pursuing an alternate route in case of further prolonged closures of Highway 97, well, they won’t be going down that road.

“To be honest, the amount of traffic on that route doesn’t justify having an alternate route,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“The (201) Forest Service Road was an important detour during that closure,” added Trevena, “but we are not looking at paving that.”