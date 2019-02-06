201 Forest Service Road an easy detour around Highway 97 rockslide

Sure, there other ways to get around the Highway 97 rockslide closure, but they’re more of trip than a detour.

Today, we’re taking the 201 Forest Service Road, south from Idabel Lake to Carmi Road into Penticton and back.

The 201 winds its way along the east side of Okanagan Lake, but west of Highway 33, behind Little White mountain.

A look at the 201 Forest Service Road route from Penticton to Kelowna from about 5-5:30pm today as the main #BCHwy97 route remains closed due to the rock slide over the weekend. The province says there’s a 50% chance it’ll reopen tomorrow. More info here: https://t.co/7XuaXZMacX pic.twitter.com/BgrsvzO8FU — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) February 6, 2019

Dean Sharp of Alliance Traffic says the route is well marked.

Global News: So, I won’t get lost?

“No,” said Sharp.

Global News: I have your word on that. You don’t know my navigational skills. I get lost in my own house

“Well, just don’t use your GPS out here; there’s no signal,” Sharp said

Sharp is right: The detour is well marked and is well travelled.

There’s even some spotty cell service

Overall, it was a banner, blue-bird day on the 201. The road has some great vistas and some wildlife.

Sure, it’s little icy in spots, but a beautiful winter drive all in all. The road is nicely sanded and is graded nice and wide.

Simply put, the detour is not complicated at all.

If you’re driving south to the Peach City, the 201 deposits you onto Carmi Avenue, right at the hydro substation.

Folks that Global News talked to on the 201 didn’t mind the detour that much.

“Well, it takes a little more time, but, hey, what can you do?” said one motorist.

While there are other detour options, they take even more time.

Global News asked the same motorist how long it took to drive the 201.

“I don’t know; a little over an hour.”

Times will vary with weather and traffic, but count around an hour for the 201 portion of the detour

Global News also asked motorists to give the 201 a rating between one and 10.

“For a winter road that’s a bypass, I would give it an 8,” said the same motorist.

Couldn’t have said it better myself. So keep it slow and steady on the 201 and you’ll be just fine.