Canada
February 22, 2019 3:06 pm

Cat and 3 kittens found dead inside plastic tote at Dartmouth park: NS SPCA

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The Nova Scotia SPCA says a mother cat and three kittens were found deceased in a plastic tote in Dartmouth on Feb. 21, 2019.

Nova Scotia SPCA - Enforcement/ Facebook
A A

The Nova Scotia SPCA says a cat and her three kittens were found dead inside a plastic tote box in a Dartmouth park this week.

The SPCA says their officers received a call from someone who found the box in the Albro Lake Park area on Feb. 21.

READ MORE: Dartmouth woman charged with animal cruelty after dog found in distress, with severe skin issues

It’s estimated the kittens were eight weeks old.

Necropsies are being completed to determine their cause of death.

51890321_10156930453878286_4845699136911048704_o

The Nova Scotia SPCA says a mother cat and three kittens were found deceased in a plastic tote in Dartmouth on Feb. 21, 2019.

Nova Scotia SPCA - Enforcement/ Facebook
52608664_10156930453743286_2248950979057680384_o

The Nova Scotia SPCA says a mother cat and three kittens were found deceased in a plastic tote in Dartmouth on Feb. 21, 2019.

Nova Scotia SPCA - Enforcement/ Facebook
52956978_10156930453808286_7380629263537405952_o

The Nova Scotia SPCA says a mother cat and three kittens were found deceased in a plastic tote in Dartmouth on Feb. 21, 2019.

Nova Scotia SPCA - Enforcement/ Facebook

“Cases like this are particularly disheartening because the SPCA has an open admission policy, meaning that we will accept any companion animal into our care, regardless of health, breed, behavior or available space,” the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

“This specific case is upsetting as the tote was found about a 5-minute drive away from our Dartmouth shelter.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPCA’s hotline at 1-888-703-7722, email animals@spcans.ca or complete an online form.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Albro Lake
Albro Lake Park
Animal Cruelty
Dartmouth
NS SPCA
SPCA

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.