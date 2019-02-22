Cat and 3 kittens found dead inside plastic tote at Dartmouth park: NS SPCA

The Nova Scotia SPCA says a cat and her three kittens were found dead inside a plastic tote box in a Dartmouth park this week.

The SPCA says their officers received a call from someone who found the box in the Albro Lake Park area on Feb. 21.

It’s estimated the kittens were eight weeks old.

Necropsies are being completed to determine their cause of death.

“Cases like this are particularly disheartening because the SPCA has an open admission policy, meaning that we will accept any companion animal into our care, regardless of health, breed, behavior or available space,” the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

“This specific case is upsetting as the tote was found about a 5-minute drive away from our Dartmouth shelter.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPCA’s hotline at 1-888-703-7722, email animals@spcans.ca or complete an online form.

