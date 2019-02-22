Public funeral to take place Saturday for 7 children killed in Halifax house fire

Funeral arrangements have been made for the seven children who died in a house fire in Halifax earlier this week.

A public funeral will take place Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Cunard Centre on Marginal Road.

The Barho children — Ahmad, 14; Rola, 12; Mohamad, 9; Ola, 8; Hala, 3; Rana, 2 and four-month-old Abdullah — all perished when fire swept through their Spryfield house just after midnight Tuesday.

Their father, Ebraheim, remains in hospital after receiving serious burns, while their mother, Kawthar, is said to be distraught.

The Imams Council of Nova Scotia will be officiating a public funeral for the children.

According to the Ummah Mosque, the funeral will begin at 1:30 p.m., with a service that starts at 2 p.m.

The mosque notes on its Facebook page that the funeral will follow in the Islamic traditions and the public is welcomed to participate.

