Political and community effort to reunite Syrian family after Halifax fire claims 7 children

A community and political effort is taking place to help a mother who lost seven children in a Halifax house fire by bringing her family members from overseas to Canada.

The children, ranging in age from four months to 14 years old, were killed early Tuesday when fire swept through their Spryfield home.

Their father, Ebraheim Barho, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and their mother, Kawthar Barho, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The family had come to Canada as privately-sponsored refugees from war-torn Syria in 2017 and initially settled in Elmsdale, N.S.

The group that sponsored the Barho family and the family’s imam have indicated Kawthar has asked that her mother and brother be brought to Canada to be by her side.

She has no other family in the country, and her husband remains in critical condition in hospital.

Speaking at a funding announcement in the Halifax area on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen has been looking into the case.

He told reporters that while the immigration system is based on “rules and principles that are fairly applied right across the board,” it’s also a system that is “compassionate and there are opportunities to look into specific cases.”

“I cannot speak about specific cases given privacy concerns, obviously, but I can tell you that this is a case that the minister is giving personal attention to and we are looking at what can be done within our system to give this family a little solace at a time of unbelievable tragedy,” Trudeau said.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore says he has been working on the file as “quickly as we can.”

Fillmore declined to say where Kawthar’s family members are currently located but said his office is helping to get immigration applications completed Thursday.

“In cases where it’s life and death, there are opportunities to expedite application processes and I think that a very clear case has been made by the community here that this is one of those cases and that’s the advocacy that I’ll be undertaking with the minister,” Fillmore said.

“I think it’s absolutely critical that we get these family members here as absolutely quickly as we can.”