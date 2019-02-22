‘Day of action’ calls on province to halt upload of TTC subway

Transit advocates, volunteers and politicians took part in a “Day of Action” Friday morning to warn commuters about the impact that handing control of the TTC subway to the provincial government may have on public transit in Toronto.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

“If the province steals the subway and breaks a part our integrated system, it’s going to be a disaster for transit riders,” TTCriders executive director Shelagh Pizey-Allen said outside Queen’s Park station, one of 35 locations targeted for the awareness campaign.

“We’re going to see delays to the new transit that we need. We’re going to see our subway system fall into disrepair because the province isn’t planning on funding it enough and it opens the door to higher fares on the subway, to privatization and to the total loss of accountability over how our transit system is run.”

READ MORE: Fare evasion, malfunctioning Metrolinx equipment cost TTC $64M in 2018: auditor general

Premier Doug Ford’s plan to take over Toronto’s subway system also means the province would be responsible for deciding on new stations or routes.

However, the TTC would retain the day-to-day operations of the subway, buses, and street cars, while the city would keep fare box revenue.

The province and City of Toronto signed a “terms of reference” last week as they move forward with their discussions.

READ MORE: TTC upload moves forward as city and province sign terms of reference

“Necessary maintenance and investment in the subway system has been put off for too long,” Ford said in a release last Tuesday.

“We’ve also been waiting far too long for subway expansions. New subway construction has been stuck in red tape, for years. It’s time to take action and speed things up.”

Mayor John Tory has previously said he is open to see how the Ford government intends to upload the TTC and how the process will unfold.

Toronto’s public transit workers also took part in the Day of Action by wearing “Don’t Steal Our Subway” T-shirts on the job on Friday.

READ MORE: Ontario government to introduce legislation to upload Toronto subway to province in spring

“While Premier Ford bulldozes ahead with his so-called subway upload scheme, ATU Local 113 members are taking a stand to say Toronto’s subway belongs to our city,” Carlos Santos, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, said in a media release.

“Ripping the TTC Subway from the rest of our public transit system will create havoc for riders, add unnecessary bureaucracy to our system and take local control away from city transit planning. Public transit workers are united in telling Premier Ford to properly fund the TTC, not tear it apart!”

Transit advocates are calling on commuters to reach out to their local representatives, both municipally and provincially, to air their concerns.

Our brothers, wearing the t-shirts loud and proud now at Bloor-Yonge to tell thousands of riders that @fordnation can’t take away what is ours. @ttcriders #oursubway #KeepTransitPublic pic.twitter.com/swqO5wreec — ATU Local 113 (@ATUlocal113) February 22, 2019

We're at Queen's Park station to make sure that #OURsubway stays in Toronto's hands! The TTC needs more funding, not a provincial takeover that will cause more chaos and delays. @ttcriders pic.twitter.com/4PsTmLUSLN — STAC (@USWSTAC) February 22, 2019

In just under 24 hours we'll be at 35 subway stations reaching more than 35,000 transit riders! Join us between 8am and 9am for the City-wide Day of Action at any of these stations to say: Don't Steal Our Subway! Let's tell the province that this is #OurSubway! pic.twitter.com/ez82TjKwMm — TTCriders (@ttcriders) February 21, 2019

— With a file from Travis Dhanraj and The Canadian Press