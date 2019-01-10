Canada
Ontario government to introduce legislation to upload Toronto subway to province in spring

TORONTO – Ontario’s transportation minister says the government plans to introduce legislation this spring on the province’s plan to take over responsibility for Toronto’s subway system.

Jeff Yurek says the province currently doesn’t have a timeline for how long it will take for the upload to be completed but he says negotiations with the city are underway.

The minister says the costs for the government’s plan to take responsibility for building and maintaining new subway lines in Toronto will have to be shouldered by taxpayers across the province but he argues the move will benefit the province as a whole.

Yurek says a well-functioning Toronto subway system is critical to boosting Ontario’s economy.

Premier Doug Ford promised the move during last spring’s election campaign and has said he believes the province can expand the subway system more efficiently.

Yurek also says the government will work with other municipalities on their transit issues as well.

