National running back Kienan Lafrance returns to Saskatchewan Roughriders on 1-year deal

Canadian running back Kienan Lafrance joins the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the second time in his career, after signing a one-year contract on Thursday.

The five-foot-10-inch 214-pounder joins the team after spending the 2018 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In 16 regular-season games last season, Lafrance had 36 carries for 137 years and two touchdowns. He also suited up in the Western Semi-Final and Western Final.

The 27-year-old Winnipeg native was selected by the Ottawa Redblacks 45th overall in the 2015 Canadian Football League Draft.

Lafrance has 147 carries for 590 yards and four touchdowns along with 36 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns in 61 regular-season games.

He has played in six career playoff games and two Grey Cup games. He won a Grey Cup with the Redblacks back in 2016.

