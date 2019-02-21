CP Rail CEO not supportive of Rachel Notley’s crude by rail deal

The head of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has voiced his displeasure at the idea of Alberta’s $3.7-billion deal with Canada’s two biggest rail companies to ship more crude via rail amid a pipeline crunch squeezing oilsands producers.

READ MORE: CP Rail’s 4th-quarter revenues surge amid high demand for oil, grain

Keith Creel, speaking at a conference in Miami on Wednesday, said his company “didn’t like it at all” when Premier Rachel Notley stepped in to work out a plan that aims to move up to 120,00 barrels of oil per day by rail by 2020.

READ MORE: Alberta investing $3.7B to move oil by rail, leasing cars

Saying the government’s presence in the commercial realm wasn’t “healthy,” Creel nonetheless admitted the deal is “just as good if not better” than others hammered out by CP Rail.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

On Wednesday, Alberta opposition leader Jason Kenney sent letters to both Canadian Pacific and fellow railway company Canadian National, indicating he thinks the province overspent.

“While we have not been able to obtain details on the contract provisions, our review suggests that contracts are well above market value, and address a need that does not exist,” Kenney stated in the letters.

“It is clear to us that oil producers have been prepared to increase shipments by rail at their own expense under the right market conditions.”

Kenney also said if elected, he would work to cancel the contact.

READ MORE: Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says he would shelve oil by rail deal

Alberta has leased about 4,400 rail cars to get more oil to foreign markets, including refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast, while the province works to increase pipeline capacity.

Notley has said the rail plan will net $2.2 billion for taxpayers, with the increased traffic expected to boost commercial, royalty, and tax revenue by $5.9 billion.

Initial daily shipments of 20,000 barrels are expected to begin as early as July along tracks owned by CP Rail as well as Canadian National Railway Co.

READ MORE: Oil by rail shipments collapse amid Alberta government production cuts

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News