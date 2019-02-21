2 people rescued from burning Canmore home

Two people trapped inside a burning home in Canmore were saved by firefighters on Thursday.

Chief Walter Gahler from Canmore Fire and Rescue Services told Global News a total of 17 firefighters responded to the blaze, which broke out at a house in the 800 block of Larch Place at around 2:20 a.m.

The house was engulfed in flames reaching about 10 meters high and had spread to an adjacent house.

Gahler said RCMP were able to make contact with the two people confined in the home and firefighters went in to rescue them.

Gahler said both victims suffered bumps and bruises and were taken to hospital in Calgary with concerns of possible smoke inhalation. Both people are believed to be in stable condition.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while rescuing the victims but has since been released from hospital.

Gahler said fighting the fire was made even more challenging by the cold weather. In addition, as crews were working to extinguish the blaze, Gahler said they were notified of a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that needed their attention.

The cause of the fire isn’t yet known, but firefighters are focusing their investigation on an RV that was parked near the home, Gahler said.

The town of Canmore is located about 90 kilometres west of Calgary.