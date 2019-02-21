$1-million winning Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Guelph

Check your tickets twice if you purchased one for Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw in the Guelph area.

OLG says that a $1-million winning ticket was purchased ahead of the draw in the Guelph area.

The winning ticket comes courtesy of the guaranteed $1-million prize that OLG offers for each Lotto 6/49 draw.

READ MORE: Man wins $1 on lotto scratch ticket, demands large novelty cheque — and gets one

The unofficial winning ticket for the guaranteed $1-million prize was 45889938-02.

No one took home the grand prize on Wednesday, meaning the jackpot rises to $10 million.

READ MORE: Calgarian now $16.3 million richer after Lotto 6-49 jackpot win

There were a pair of Encore winners, in Brampton and Welland, as well.

The unofficial winning numbers for Wednesday’s main draw were 21, 22, 23, 30, 33 and 43. The bonus number was 42.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!