Chris Hemsworth tapped to play Hulk Hogan in upcoming biopic

Chris Hemsworth will be playing wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic coming to Netflix.
The news of the Thor actor’s casting comes from The Hollywood Reporter (THR), which also reveals that Todd Phillips will be directing the movie.
The movie will chronicle the WWE superstar’s origin in 1970s Florida and his rise in the WWF Superstars of Wrestling, including squaring off against Andre the Giant in the ’80s.
READ MORE: Netflix cancels Marvel shows ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘The Punisher’
The Netflix biopic, which Bradley Cooper has signed on to produce, won’t cover Hogan’s sex tape scandal that brought down Gawker.
WATCH BELOW: The latest on Hulk Hogan’s sex tape scandal
“In the 21st century, however, Hogan’s fortunes were see-sawing as personal conflicts overtook those inside the ring. Most notably, he was embroiled in a sex tape scandal, with the wife of a friend and radio personality, including a years-long lawsuit that precipitated the end of Gawker and led to Hogan receiving tens of millions of dollars in a settlement,” THR writes.
THR notes that the film “will not delve into those years or attempt to encompass Hogan’s entire life. Instead, sources say it will focus on his rise and is described as an origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania.”
READ MORE: ‘Rocketman’ trailer: Taron Egerton is Elton John in upcoming biopic
WWE superstar Rusev volunteered himself to star in the film with Hemsworth.
“I can play everybody from Iron Sheik to Sgt. Slaughter to Big Boss Man, Vader and Nikolai Volkoff,” Rusev wrote. “Book me pay me brother,”
Many people took to Twitter to discuss the casting for the upcoming biopic.
READ MORE: Bradley Cooper admits he’s ‘terrified’ when performing ‘Shallow’ live
There’s no word yet of the title or release date.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.