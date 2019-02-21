‘Rocketman’ trailer: Taron Egerton is Elton John in upcoming biopic
A new trailer for the Elton John biopic Rocketman is finally here.
The movie stars Taron Egerton as John and the trailer teases an overview of the Tiny Dancer hitmaker’s life.
Rocketman, directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall, tells the story of the singer’s rise to international fame in the late 1960s.
READ MORE: Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, stands to inherit millions of dollars
Born Reginald Dwight, the film follows his upbringing and his earliest days as a musician as John transforms into the pop icon he is today.
Many fans of the singer took to Twitter to discuss the trailer for Rocketman.
READ MORE: Oscars 2019 predictions: Picks for this year’s Academy Award winners
Egerton performed all the songs in the movie and the trailer feature’s John’s hits Tiny Dancer, Your Song and Bennie and the Jets.
The movie stars Richard Madden as John’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as John’s mother, Sheila Farebrother.
Rocketman is out in theatres on May 31.
Watch the trailer in the video above.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.