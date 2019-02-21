‘Rocketman’ trailer: Taron Egerton is Elton John in upcoming biopic

A new trailer for the Elton John biopic Rocketman is finally here.

The movie stars Taron Egerton as John and the trailer teases an overview of the Tiny Dancer hitmaker’s life.

Rocketman, directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall, tells the story of the singer’s rise to international fame in the late 1960s.

Born Reginald Dwight, the film follows his upbringing and his earliest days as a musician as John transforms into the pop icon he is today.

Many fans of the singer took to Twitter to discuss the trailer for Rocketman.

Richard Madden as John Reid in the new trailer of #Rocketman movie! pic.twitter.com/4gWt2x88AU — Richard Madden News (@richardmupdates) February 21, 2019

well holy crap. rocketman is going to be an absolute MASTERPIECE, i already know it pic.twitter.com/H5djsdDaaa — nikki 🐇 (@ronitweisz) February 19, 2019

Rocketman better have scenes of him voice acting for Bob the Builder. pic.twitter.com/CrpbKwfS6A — Melissa (@kuzr0nk) February 21, 2019

Can’t wait for this! I’m still floating on a cloud from seeing @eltonofficial in Denver a few weeks ago. I can’t get over how FANTASTIC he was. BLEW ME AWAY! #EltonFarewellTour #Rocketman #frontrow #bestseatsever https://t.co/OhjcIlDsai — Kim Toland (@KimToland3) February 21, 2019

That Rocketman trailer is amazing — Rhŷš Ŵïłłīåms 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@rhyswills26) February 21, 2019

OH ROCKETMAN TRAILER GOOD, I REPEAT ROCKETMAN TRAILER G O O D — oakley: the gay king (@outrockoakley) February 21, 2019

if no one goes with me to see Rocketman on May 31 i’m not talking to anyone of you at graduation — mary kate (@murtate44) February 21, 2019

May 31st cannot come fast enough #Rocketman https://t.co/Ebae8pAw2a — Andrew Easton (@theandrewe) February 21, 2019

Egerton performed all the songs in the movie and the trailer feature’s John’s hits Tiny Dancer, Your Song and Bennie and the Jets.

The movie stars Richard Madden as John’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as John’s mother, Sheila Farebrother.

Rocketman is out in theatres on May 31.

