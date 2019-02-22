Global Winnipeg looks at Black History Month events
February is Black History Month, a celebration that honours the legacy of black people and events, past and present.
Global News Winnipeg’s Community Reporter, Blair Malazdrewich got a first-hand look at some of the great events being held right here in the city with help from the organization Black History Month Winnipeg.
Blair takes a look at an exhibition at The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, focusing on a civil rights icon.
Music, dancing and drama play a big role in a local performing arts school specializing in African and Caribbean culture. Blair Malazdrewich gives us a peek.
… and finally, Blair tries his hand at making some cultural cuisine.
There is still time to be part of the celebration, check the schedule below.
Black History Month 2019 38th Annual Celebration
BHM MOVIE NIGHT
Feature film: Queen of Katwe
Time: 7:00pm
Location: Truth and Life Worship Centre
51 Richfield Avenue, Winnipeg
**FREE EVENT** JUST BRING A TIN FOR THE BIN (OR CASH DONATION) for WINNIPEG HARVEST
ACAM JOB FAIR
Presented by: ACAM
Location: Elmwood High School
505 Chalmers Avenue
Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, February 23, 2019
HEART SPIRIT AND SOUL – 38th ANNUAL COMMUNITY CONCERT
Featuring: local choirs, groups, and soloists
Time: 6:30 p.m. (DOORS OPEN AT 5:30 p.m.)
Location: Wide World of Faith Church
465 Alexander Avenue, Winnipeg
Advance Tickets: Adults $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the door, Seniors/Youth $5.00
Contact: Rhonda at 204-509-7726 or Nadia at 204-798-7352 or email: bhmwinnipeg@gmail.com
Tuesday February 26, 2019
ANNUAL BASKETBALL CLINIC
Location: Ecole Provencher
320 Avenue De la Cathedrale
Time: 7 – 9 p.m.
FREE EVENT and Open to all ages
Contact: Lori Todd 204-798-7908
Saturday, March 2, 2019
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
ANNUAL COMMUNITY AWARDS BANQUET and CLOSING CEREMONY
Location: Jamaican Cultural Centre
1098 Winnipeg Ave., Winnipeg
Time: 6 p.m.
