Global Winnipeg looks at Black History Month events

February is Black History Month, a celebration that honours the legacy of black people and events, past and present.

Global News Winnipeg’s Community Reporter, Blair Malazdrewich got a first-hand look at some of the great events being held right here in the city with help from the organization Black History Month Winnipeg.

Blair takes a look at an exhibition at The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, focusing on a civil rights icon.

Music, dancing and drama play a big role in a local performing arts school specializing in African and Caribbean culture. Blair Malazdrewich gives us a peek.

… and finally, Blair tries his hand at making some cultural cuisine.

There is still time to be part of the celebration, check the schedule below.

Friday, February 22, 2019

BHM MOVIE NIGHT

Feature film: Queen of Katwe

Time: 7:00pm

Location: Truth and Life Worship Centre

51 Richfield Avenue, Winnipeg

**FREE EVENT** JUST BRING A TIN FOR THE BIN (OR CASH DONATION) for WINNIPEG HARVEST

Saturday, February 23, 2019

ACAM JOB FAIR

Presented by: ACAM

Location: Elmwood High School

505 Chalmers Avenue

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, February 23, 2019

HEART SPIRIT AND SOUL – 38th ANNUAL COMMUNITY CONCERT

Featuring: local choirs, groups, and soloists

Time: 6:30 p.m. (DOORS OPEN AT 5:30 p.m.)

Location: Wide World of Faith Church

465 Alexander Avenue, Winnipeg

Advance Tickets: Adults $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the door, Seniors/Youth $5.00

Contact: Rhonda at 204-509-7726 or Nadia at 204-798-7352 or email: bhmwinnipeg@gmail.com Tuesday February 26, 2019

ANNUAL BASKETBALL CLINIC

Location: Ecole Provencher

320 Avenue De la Cathedrale

Time: 7 – 9 p.m.

FREE EVENT and Open to all ages

Contact: Lori Todd 204-798-7908 Saturday, March 2, 2019

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

ANNUAL COMMUNITY AWARDS BANQUET and CLOSING CEREMONY

Location: Jamaican Cultural Centre

1098 Winnipeg Ave., Winnipeg

Time: 6 p.m.

