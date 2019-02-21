Bronwyn Taylor, woman missing in Surrey, was last seen in the City Parkway

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Bronwyn Taylor was last seen in the City Parkway close to 104 Ave and University Dr in Surrey on Feb. 19.

She contacted police that night, but she has not been seen or heard from since.

Taylor is described as 27 years old, Caucasian, five feet, six inches tall, with red hair and hazel eyes.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP seeking missing man last seen near Surrey Memorial Hospital

She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with brown fur, a white tank top, turquoise hoodie and black leggings.

She is known to frequent the Surrey Central SkyTrain and bus loop area.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!