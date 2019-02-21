Politics
February 21, 2019 12:38 am

Democrats ready a resolution to block Donald Trump’s emergency declaration

By Alan Fram The Associated Press

California and 15 other states have filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump's national emergency declaration. The declaration will allow the president to bypass Congress and divert funds earmarked for the military and other purposes toward construction of a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

House Democrats are preparing to take a defiant stance against President Donald Trump‘s national emergency declaration seeking to fund his Southwest border wall without congressional approval.

A resolution to block Trump’s emergency declaration is expected to be filed on Friday, and the measure will put some House Republicans from swing districts and states on the spot.

WATCH: Feb. 9 — Trump predicts 9th Circuit will uphold national emergency declaration

A vote isn’t likely until mid-March because of a timeline set by law.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter Wednesday that the House will “move swiftly” to pass the resolution and that it will be referred to the Senate and then sent to Trump.

READ MORE: El Paso County, civil rights group sue Donald Trump over emergency declaration

Passage in the GOP-controlled Senate is not certain, but a veto by Trump is – one unlikely to be overridden by Congress.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

