Democrats ready a resolution to block Donald Trump’s emergency declaration
House Democrats are preparing to take a defiant stance against President Donald Trump‘s national emergency declaration seeking to fund his Southwest border wall without congressional approval.
A resolution to block Trump’s emergency declaration is expected to be filed on Friday, and the measure will put some House Republicans from swing districts and states on the spot.
A vote isn’t likely until mid-March because of a timeline set by law.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter Wednesday that the House will “move swiftly” to pass the resolution and that it will be referred to the Senate and then sent to Trump.
Passage in the GOP-controlled Senate is not certain, but a veto by Trump is – one unlikely to be overridden by Congress.
