Calgary rapist who photographed, posted attack online granted day parole

A Calgary man who broke into a young woman’s home, raped her and then posted video of the attack online has been granted day parole.

Drayton Preston, now 21, pleaded guilty to sexual assault for the July 30, 2016 attack, and was sentenced to 26 months in prison.

Eleven months later, the Parole Board of Canada has granted Preston his first step towards full freedom.

A written decision stated: “the board determined that the mitigating factors outweigh the aggravating factors relative to day parole release.”

The decision added that “the opposite holds true for full parole release.”

The victim attended Preston’s hearing and said she read a victim impact statement in hopes of having the board decline his request. The identity of the victim in this case is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

“I didn’t get to talk at the hearing, sentencing because I got scared,” she told Global News Wednesday. “That was one of my biggest regrets, so I felt like I got to have my voice heard finally.”

But she added she felt her words didn’t seem to influence the board.

“He’s faced 11 months, that’s it,” she said. “I’m going to be dealing with this for… the rest of my life.”

The young woman said she now suffers from PTSD and severe anxiety, and has had nightmares since the attack.

Preston has a list of conditions he has to follow while on day parole, including no contact with the victim or victim’s family. Other than prescribed medications, he is not allowed to consume drugs or alcohol. Preston is also ordered to find employment or pursue academic upgrading.