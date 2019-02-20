Calgary police looking to identify suspect in alleged sex assault on bus

Calgary police are looking to identify a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that reportedly happened in the city’s southwest last month.

Investigators said a teenage girl reportedly got onto a bus with an unknown man in the community of Somerset at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 19. The man sat beside her shortly after they boarded the bus, police said.

The woman claimed the man touched her inappropriately while they were seated beside each other and again when she got up to leave the bus near Shawinigan Drive and Shawbrooke Drive S.W.

The man reportedly got off the bus at Shannon Avenue S.W. between Shannon Garden and Shannon Common S.W.

The man is described as being about 60 to 70 years old with a fair complexion, medium build, and had balding hair on the top of his head and gray hair on the sides. He was wearing a brown winter jacket and a hat at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

