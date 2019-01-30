Police investigate reported sexual assault of minor at southeast Calgary hockey arena

Calgary police are hoping to find a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a southeast hockey arena.

Police said the victim was watching a game at the Cardel Rec South arena on Shawville Boulevard between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18.

A man began talking with the victim, asking him if he’d like to go sit down, police said. Once they were seated, police allege the man “inappropriately touched” the minor.

The man left when a witness approached, saying he had to text someone.

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor’ contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes shares traumatic sexual assault story on-air

Police describe the suspect as being between 40 and 50 years old, six feet tall, with a heavy build and brown eyes, weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a grey or light-brown hoodie, black pants, black shoes and carrying a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

If you’re a victim of sexual assault, here are some resources available in Calgary.