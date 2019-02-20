Denzel Bird to be added to national sexual offender registry once sentence is served

In September 2016, the life of a young Lethbridge woman was changed forever.

The woman, who can’t be identified, was 25 years old. She was walking to work early one morning when she was attacked.

Now, the man who admitted to committing the attack will be added to the national sexual offender registry.

Denzel Bird, 22, pleaded guilty last year to aggravated sexual assault and break and enter.

Court heard in an agreed statement of facts that he hit the woman over the head with a metal pipe before dragging her to a nearby alley, where he sexually assaulted her and left her in a garbage can.

In June of last year, a judge sentenced bird to 15 years in prison.

On Wednesday, the final chapter of the court proceedings came to a close with a sexual offender registry application being granted. It was requested by the Crown; the defence did not oppose the order.

Once Bird has completed his sentence, he will be added to the registry, which means Bird’s information will be accessible to all policing agencies in order to keep in contact with him once his sentence is up.