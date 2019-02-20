Art exhibit honors LGBTQ2+ Frederectionians

Fredericton’s Government House is playing host to its first LGBTQ2+ art exhibit.

The Endeavours Pride Heroes Project celebrates and honors local role models for the LGBTQ2+ community, including a portrait Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch.

“There are successful contributing members of our community who are gay, who are lesbian, who are Trans, who are two spirit, who have done great things and that these young folks can do great things too,” said Tyler Randall, co-owner of Endeavours Art Think Play.

In November, Lieutenant-Governor Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau invited the group to showcase its artwork in her home.

Randall says he wants the gallery to inspire inclusion for all Canadians.

“In Canada’s very recent history LGBTQ2+ folks were removed from their jobs, removed from their homes removed from their safety because of their identity and who they love,” says Randall

On Nov. 6, 2018, the Government of Canada issued a national apology for the historical injustices experienced by LGBTQ2+ federal public servants, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Armed Forces members. The Canada Pride Citation commemorates their resilience, courage and sacrifice.

“But we have a lot of work to do in New Brunswick still we don’t have an over-arching LGBTQ2+ safe space in the city of Fredericton yet,” says Randall

The art installation will run until the end of March. The paintings are for sale and range in price from $1,000 to $2500. Part of the proceeds will go towards Toronto-based Rainbow Railroad, an organization that works to save LGBTQ2+ refugees around the world from treacherous situations due to their sexual orientation.

