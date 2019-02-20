Snow plow driver faces charges after spraying Donald Trump protesters with slush

A Massachusetts snow plow driver is facing charges after allegedly targeting a group of Donald Trump protesters on Monday.

The group was protesting at the Falmouth Village Green about the president’s decision to declare a national emergency to build the southern border wall, when the plow driver intentionally drove by, spraying the group with slush, protesters said.

“I was horrified,” Jane Fitzpatrick told CBS News. “As soon as I saw the truck come from there and head towards us, it was clear that he was driving right towards us.”

Video shows the truck speeding by and spraying a wall of water and slush towards the group.

“The wall of water and ice that went over us was like 10 feet tall,” Jon Goldman said. “He was going fast, he gunned it!”’

Falmouth police Lt. Douglas DeCosta told the Cape Cod Times that the driver faces charges of disorderly conduct and assault and will be summoned to court to answer to those charges.

DeCosta told the newspaper the driver, identified as John C. Pimental, 31, is a contractor who clears snow for the town but was not assigned the route where the incident occurred.

“The average age of people who come out is over 65; I’m 72 myself,” protest organizer Sandra Faiman-Silva told the Times. “We come out to peacefully demonstrate. Occasionally people give us the finger, honk their horns or yell and gesture. We have seen some hostility, but nothing like this.”

No injuries were reported.