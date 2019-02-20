Traffic
February 20, 2019 12:44 pm

Highway 36 closed as RCMP respond to 2-vehicle collision near Taber

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Highway 36 was closed Wednesday as crews responded to a two-vehicle collision near Taber, Alta.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 36 Wednesday morning that closed the highway.

According to RCMP, the crash happened just north of Highway 61.

STARS Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.

Traffic was being rerouted around the collision just after 10 a.m. and police said the area would be closed for several hours.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area and to expect delays if they were along the route.

