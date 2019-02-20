Highway 36 closed as RCMP respond to 2-vehicle collision near Taber

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 36 Wednesday morning that closed the highway.

According to RCMP, the crash happened just north of Highway 61.

STARS Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Taber, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) February 20, 2019

Traffic was being rerouted around the collision just after 10 a.m. and police said the area would be closed for several hours.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area and to expect delays if they were along the route.

Hwy36 north of Hwy61, south of Taber, is CLOSED due to MVC. (10:12am) #ABRoads #yql — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 20, 2019

