Edmonton firefighters feel the chill during rooftop campout for muscular dystrophy

A group of Edmonton firefighters is camping out on the top of fire hall No. 2, as part of a yearly fundraiser to raise awareness and funds for muscular dystrophy research.

The group is spending five days — Monday to Friday — braving the elements to raise $120,000 for the annual fundraiser.

“We go to the camp out that we have at Camp He Ho Ha with the children. We get to meet all these kids and their families and just see how amazing they are, and see where the money goes that we raise to help them better their lives and just have fun in life,” firefighter MacKenzie Mandrusiak said.

An addition to this year’s fundraiser is a cold tub that is filled with 0 C water, which Wes Bauman has been jumping into regularly to draw more attention to the event.

“The cold, the effects of it are similar to the effects of muscular dystrophy, being that you lose control of your muscles and dexterity over time, like you do in the cold,” he said.

“With the economy not being as strong as it has in the past, we’re trying to do a few extras to bring in some extra dough and help out the kids and the families.”

As of Wednesday morning, the firefighters had raised $25,000. Bauman said they are slowly moving towards their fundraising goal, but not at the pace they were hoping.

“Donations have still been a bit cold so far, no pun intended,” he said. “We’re still battling for some more to come in and we have high hopes. We think the city is going to come through. This is a great town with great people in it and everyone wants to help.”

Donations can be made in person at fire hall No. 2 or online. The fundraiser ends at 10 a.m. Friday.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada says firefighters across the country raise about $3 million annually for the organization.