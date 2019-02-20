Freezing rain expected to hit Toronto for afternoon commute Wednesday

Toronto residents are in for another blast of freezing rain, just in time for the afternoon commute on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city calling for snow that will eventually change into freezing rain over the course of the evening.

“Some snow will arrive near noon, then will change over to freezing rain this evening,” said the statement issued Wednesday. “Freezing rain or freezing drizzle will then change to occasional rain or drizzle near midnight as temperatures rise above the zero-degree mark.”

The weather agency warned streets may become icy and slippery.

Motorists and commuters should leave ample time when driving Wednesday afternoon as “travel may be affected.”

The temperature is expected to rise from -1 C in the afternoon to 3 C by the evening.

