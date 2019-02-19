Singer Justine Skye granted restraining order against rapper Sheck Wes

NOTE: This article contains sexual and offensive language and may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Singer Justine Skye has reportedly been granted a restraining order against rapper Sheck Wes.

The Fader reports that Skye filed an order based on recent public claims that the Mo Bamba rapper “orchestrated a plan to stalk me and viciously beat my boyfriend and our friends in front of me in public.”

Skye, who is a former close friend of Kylie Jenner, claimed that Sheck Wes’ crew attacked her friends and that the rapper put “hands” on her.

Sheck Wes, who toured with Travis Scott for his Astroworld Tour, denied the allegations, to which Skye then posted footage of him on Twitter making his way into her home without her consent.

Are you going to lie now and say this is not you too? pic.twitter.com/yGyEmIr3WN — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

In the restraining order request, Skye claimed that 10 other men besides Sheck were complicit in the attack.

The restraining order rules that Sheck Wes must stay at least 100 yards (around 91 metres) away from the Know Myself singer until their court hearing next month.

In the request, Skye says she does “not feel safe” and believes that her “life is in danger.”

She said that she doesn’t feel safe being in public spaces especially after claiming Sheck Wes tried to beat her new boyfriend.

It also makes reference to an incident that occurred on July 26, 2018, in which the 23-year-old singer claims that Sheck Wes “threatened to punch me in the face, headbutted me, told me he was going to ‘hurt me.'”

Skye took to Twitter on Feb. 11 to share her side of the story, writing, “Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends.. two cars full of n***as while he sat in the car like a b*tch. You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again.”

She continued: “You’re pathetic… and all the people defending you, ya whole b*tch a** label.. everyone. You spreading lies about me. Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me.. you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse.”

Sheck Wes responded to Skye’s allegations, writing, “I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody.”

I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody. — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

Skye responded to the 20-year-old rapper, writing, “I literally have footage of you jumping over the fence of my crib to attack me Sheck… your lies are even more disrespectful.”

I literally have footage of you jumping over the fence of my crib to attack me Sheck… your lies are even more disrespectful https://t.co/1idhM1p6Ue — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

Sheck Wes responded with, “Ask my real girlfriend” and “I never hit you!”

Ask my real girlfriend — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

I never hit you ! — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

Sheck Wes also took to Twitter to explain the video of himself jumping over Skye’s fence.

“Just clarifying this is a video of me hopping a fence to get my stuff back from a girl who refused to give me my stuff . Once again for the record I never hit or beat up any woman,” he wrote.

Just clarifying this is a video of me hopping a fence to get my stuff back from a girl who refused to give me my stuff . Once again for the record I never hit or beat up any woman . — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

Skye tweeted, “all your friends know what happened,” and attached a screenshot of her conversation with Chase B, the pair’s mutual friend.

Skye then responded to Sheck Wes’ claims that he hopped the fence to “get my stuff back.”

“Refused? THIS specific incident was BECAUSE I was trying to give you your things… you decided to react violently and irrational because you “are a grown ass man and I’m not going to disrespect you” because I put them in garbage bags for you to pick up,” she wrote.

She continued: “Did you forget about the time you launched my phone across the room at the Montrose hotel, slapped me in the face with money saying “get a new one b*tch”, the two hotel security guards holding you back from attacking me while I ran away. The cops coming…”

Following the abuse allegations, Sheck Wes was dropped as a spokesperson for Major League Soccer.

Sheck Wes has denied all abuse allegations and his legal and management team issued a statement saying the Harlem rapper “will defend himself against this serious defamation of character with any and all legal remedies available.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.