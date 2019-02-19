Alberta retailer plans to open cannabis store in Ottawa

Fire & Flower, a cannabis retailer based in Alberta, announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with one of the winning applicants to open a store on York Street in the Byward Market.

Fire & Flower said in a release sent out on Tuesday that it has entered into agreements with two of the initial 25 applicants that have been selected by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission to apply for cannabis retail operator licences in eastern Ontario.

The two applicants they reference are located in Ottawa and Kingston.

According to the company, the agreements that were made will provide Fire & Flower with licensing and consulting fees from its holding company to facilitate the applications.

The agreements also have an option for Fire & Flower to purchase each of the applicant’s interest in the retail locations after the expiry of the lottery process.

“These agreements represent another important step in Fire & Flower’s mission to introduce our elevated education-based approach to adult-use cannabis retail to Ontarians”, said Fire and Flower CEO Trevor Fencott.

“They represent a strong vote of confidence in Fire & Flower’s best-in-class expertise to assist these applicants to develop and operate a highly regulated business within an aggressive timeline.”

This is subject to approval by the AGCO, but the company has already begun development of the retail stores — which they plan to open by April.

This is the second potential cannabis store to open in the nation’s capital, as one of the other lottery winners officially filed for a licence to open a retail pot shop called “Superette” on Wellington Street West.

