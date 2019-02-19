Preliminary Winnipeg city budget to be tabled March 1

The City of Winnipeg will be tabling its preliminary 2019 operating and capital budgets at a March 1 special meeting of the Executive Policy Committee.

After the budgets are tabled, a series of public meetings will be held to hear delegations.

“This has been a challenging budget year considering continued demand for high-quality services, the need to improve the city’s efficiency and control costs, as well as uncertainty surrounding provincial funding,” said Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James), chair of the city’s finance committee.

“I’m confident the preliminary budget coming forward for public review, as well as council’s consideration, will be balanced and will reflect Winnipeggers’ priorities.”

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

READ MORE: Budget battle continues between Winnipeg and the province

Upcoming public meetings:

March 7: Standing policy committee on water and waste, riverbank management and the environment

March 7: Standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works

March 8: Winnipeg Police Board

March 8: Standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks

March 11: Standing policy committee on innovation

March 11: Standing policy committee on property and development, heritage and downtown development

March 13: Executive Policy Committee to hear public delegations

March 19: Executive Policy Committee to table final recommendations

March 20: Council to consider budget

March 21: Regularly-scheduled council meeting

To register as a delegation at any of the above meetings, Winnipeg residents can call 311.

The city’s Office of Public Engagement also reached out to Winnipeggers last spring about the 2019 budget, with 15 pop-up events and more than 850 online surveys compleged.

WATCH: Council votes in favour of freezing Winnipeg Transit fares