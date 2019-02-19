Weather
February 19, 2019 9:40 am

Another Snowfall Warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

By News Anchor  CKNW

Snow clings to tree branches as man walks through a park in Vancouver, on Tuesday February 12, 2019. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Global News meteorologist Yvonne Shalle says the morning rush hour may not be affected.

“Now with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, we’re looking at it starting off as snow for most areas late this morning and continuing for the afternoon,” she said Tuesday morning.

“As temperatures start to bump up, we’ll see a transition over to rain, especially for areas near the water. Higher elevations and the Fraser Valley are looking at anywhere between five and up to 10 centimetres. The snow will continue for the evening. It will ease off with a chance of flurries on our Wednesday and clearing by the afternoon (Wednesday).”

