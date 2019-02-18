More snow on the way for Metro Vancouver and lower Fraser Valley Tuesday

Just as Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have finished digging out from a few days of heavy snowfall in the region, more snow is being forecast for Tuesday.

And this may affect the morning commute.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region as some areas of Metro Vancouver could get between two and five centimetres of snow, while the lower Fraser Valley could get between five and 10 centimetres.

Weather specialist Kasia Bodurka says because temperatures are going to be so close to the freezing mark, if that raises by one degree, the precipitation will fall as rain; if it lowers by one, it will fall as snow.

The timing of when the system arrives will also be crucial, adds Bodurka, since if it arrives a little earlier than expected, the morning commute could be messy.

At this time, it appears the snow will transition to rain in the afternoon or a snow and rain mix.

Areas under a special weather warning include the City of Vancouver, Metro Vancouver northeast to Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, southeast including Surrey and Langley and southwest including Richmond and Delta. The North Shore will also see snow Tuesday, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

At this time, schools are expected to be open Tuesday and TransLink may mobilize extra staff to help with any possible delays and make sure transit is running as smoothly as possible.

Motorists are also being reminded that they must fully clear snow off their vehicle or potentially face a $109 fine.

Environment Canada says sun will return on Wednesday and Thursday before a new front could move in on Friday with the potential for more snow and rain.