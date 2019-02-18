2 hikers possibly caught up in avalanche near Mount Seymour

North Vancouver RCMP say they have received a call from two hikers in distress north of Mount Seymour.

North Shore Rescue (NSR) crews have been called to a remote area between Runners Peak and Mount Elsay, which is north of Mount Seymour.

RCMP say two overnight hikers in the area have possibly been caught up in an avalanche.

It’s unknown the condition or other details of the hikers.

NSR confirms it is responding to a possible “Code Alpha” avalanche response plan, which is put in place when there is the suspected burial of a person in an avalanche.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information is confirmed.

