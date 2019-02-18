Weather
February 18, 2019 2:09 pm
Updated: February 18, 2019 2:35 pm

2 hikers possibly caught up in avalanche near Mount Seymour

By and Global News

File photo from North Shore Rescue.

North Shore Rescue
A A

North Vancouver RCMP say they have received a call from two hikers in distress north of Mount Seymour.

North Shore Rescue (NSR) crews have been called to a remote area between Runners Peak and Mount Elsay, which is north of Mount Seymour.

RCMP say two overnight hikers in the area have possibly been caught up in an avalanche.

It’s unknown the condition or other details of the hikers.

READ MORE: North Shore Rescue locates three snowshoers on Cypress Mountain

NSR confirms it is responding to a possible “Code Alpha” avalanche response plan, which is put in place when there is the suspected burial of a person in an avalanche.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information is confirmed.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Code Alpha
Code Alpha avalanche
hikers
Mount Runner
Mount Seymour
North Shore Rescue
North Vancouver
North Vancouver RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.