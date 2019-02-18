Canadian Canoe Museum hosts 5th annual Peterborough Family Day activities

Dozens of kids gathered at the Canadian Canoe Museum for its fifth annual Great Canadian Family Day festivities Monday.

“Thanks to the Kawartha Credit Union, we’re hosting Family Day for families with kids of all ages, from two to 92 to 102, with a whole bunch of ad on pop-up activities that we put out just for today,” said Karen Taylor, the museum’s director of programs.

Activities were spread throughout the gallery, including take-home crafts, shadow puppets and scratch art. Christina Thomas and her family visited from Bowmanville, saying she wanted to take advantage of the perks offered to families.

“We’re members of the museum so we come every Family Day to both get the discount on the membership every — year it’s $10 less today — and also to experience all the wonderful things the Canoe Museum has to offer,” Thomas said told Global News.

The museum also offered educational opportunities for kids to learn about the history of the canoes on display. More than 100 canoes, kayaks and paddled watercraft are showcased throughout the museum.

“It has a part of Canadian culture that no where else has, and the canoe itself is such a representation of everything that Canada stands for,” Thomas said. “Not just did it help discover the country, but it has an Indigenous aspect to it and there’s a lot here for kids to do which I really appreciate.

“There’s so much stuff here that is close to home when you see some of the exhibits and some of the material that’s out here,” said Jamie York, a local grandfather, “and you realize it’s taken from local areas and that’s pretty exciting.”