Plenty of Family Day fun in Peterborough, Northumberland and the Kawarthas

There are plenty of fun activities — both outside and indoors — to do this Family Day in Peterborough and the surrounding municipalities.

Organizations are hosting events on Family Day (Feb. 18) and also during the weekend leading into the holiday Monday.

PETERBOROUGH CITY and PETERBOROUGH COUNTY

FAMILY DAY AT THE YMCA (Monday, Feb. 18 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) A fun-filled day of family activities including a bouncy castle, gym games, arts and crafts, pool games and a bake sale to support the Strong Kids campaign. Members: Donation to Strong Kids; non-members: $10 per family. 123 Aylmer St. S., Peterborough

OFAH FAMILY ICE FISHING DAY (Saturday, Feb. 16 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ) — Ice fishing at Bel Rotary Park on Chemong Lake in Ennismore, hosted by Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters. Bait and equipment provided with prizes for every child participant. A licence-free event. 1495 Yankee Line by the James A. Gifford Causeway. For more information, contact via email or call 705-748-6324 ext. 203. Visit the Ontario Family Fishing Events website for weekend fishing events across the province.

GREAT CANADIAN FAMILY DAY (Canadian Canoe Museum, Monday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): The museum’s fifth annual day with activity stations, take-home crafts, create shadow puppets and scratch art and send a hand-crafted paddler on a Voyageur canoe zip-line. Family (two adults, up to four children) pass is $30. 910 Monaghan Road, Peterborough.

PETERBOROUGH FAMILY DAY SKATE (Evinrude Centre Monday, Feb. 18, noon-2:15 p.m.) Free, all-ages skating at the Evinrude Centre. 911 Monaghan Rd.

SKATING ON THE CANAL (Daily) — Free skating (conditions permitting) on the Peterborough Liftlock Canal. Visit the City of Peterborough’s website to check canal conditions.

FAMILY DAY WITH THE PETERBOROUGH PETES (Monday, Feb. 18 at 2:05 p.m.) An OHL afternoon matinee pits the Petes hosting the Niagara IceDogs at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Following the game, fans can skate with the Petes, also kid’ face-painting, chuck-a-puck and silent auction.

JJ STEWART CHRYSLER WINTER CLASSIC (Lakefield College School, Monday, Feb. 18 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Boys and girls’ hockey tournaments, family skating (noon to 1 p.m.), bake sale, chuck-a-puck and an auction. Event supports Autism Ontario Peterborough chapter along with the Tarkington and Dombroksi families. 4391 County Rd. 29 in Lakefield.

DONEGAL FIDDLERS AFTERNOON SOCIAL (Norwood Town Hall, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2-5 p.m.) Afternoon of live music hosted by the Donegal Fiddlers. Socialize, dance, learn to dance. Pot-luck finger food. For more information call Jay at 905-396-3895. 78 Colborne St., Norwood.

DOURO-DUMMER FAMILY DAY SKATE (Monday, Feb 18, 1:30-3:30 p.m.) Free public skate at the Douro Community Centre. Complimentary hot dogs and hot chocolate and a used book sale. Hosted by Friends of the Douro-Dummer Public Library. 2893 Highway 28 Douro.

BUCKHORN BLIZZARD FEST (Buckhorn Community Centre, Saturday, Feb. 16 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.): An array of outdoor and indoor activities including public skating, horse-drawn wagon rides (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.), snowshoeing (shoes provided), maple candy demo and tasting, kids crafts, heritage display, baking contest, snack bar, exhibitors and vendors. 1801 Lakehurst Rd., Buckhorn

LAKEFIELD PUBLIC SKATING (Lakefield-Smith Community Centre, Saturday, Feb. 16, noon-1 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 18, 1-3 p.m.) Free skating at the arena on 20 Concession St., Lakefield.

CROWE LAKE WINTER ICE FISHING DERBY (Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) A day of ice fishing on Crowe Lake with prizes to be won. All fees returned as prizes. Registration at Chris’ Live Bait on Highway 7 just east of Marmora or 17 Marmora Mine Rd. Event subject to ice conditions.

MOIRA LAKE FISHING DERBY (Saturday, Feb 16, – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) An opportunity to introduce youth to the sport of ice fishing. Cash prizes for largest catch and hourly draws for merchandise. Food booth available. $10 per participant. Register/weigh-in at a station located on Highway 62 adjacent to Moira Lake Cottages, Madoc. Hosted by the Moira Lake Property Owners Association and Madoc Lions Club. For info, contact Cliff at 613-473-1206 or email.

CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES

FAMILY DAY FUN (City of Kawartha Lakes Public Library branches, Monday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) A full day of crafts, coding working, yoga and more. Call your local branch for more information or visit online. Activities at branches in Lindsay, Fenelon Falls, Coboconk, Little Britain, Dalton and Bobcaygeon.

FAMILY DAY SKATING (Monday, Feb. 18 at several arenas): Emily/Omemee Community Centre noon-1 p.m.; Lindsay Recreation Complex 1-2 p.m.; Fenelon Falls Community Centre 1-2 p.m. and Ops Community Centre 2-3 p.m.

SNOW DAY AT SOUTH POND (South Pond Farms, Pontypool, Saturday, Feb. 16, noon – 3 p.m.): Enjoy an afternoon with stone oven pizza and pretzels, hot drinks (licensed bar), trail maps, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, hiking and camp games, snow-shoe. No pets permitted. Admission is free. 1020 Gray Rd., Pontypool. Hosted by South Pond Farms, Wild Rock and Kawartha Lake Trust.

WINTERLUDE 2019 (Gamiing Nature Centre, Monday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Celebrate a day in nature featuring hot drinks and chili, a campfire, music by Eileen and Robert Blake; hiking trail excursions and identification walks and the Discovery Shack to learn about fish, birds, mammals, plants and amphibians. Admission by donation. 1884 Pigeon Lake Rd., Lindsay.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

COBOURG FAMILY FUN DAY (Saturday, Feb. 16, noon to 4 p.m.): Afternoon of free fun for the kids with games, jumping castle, face-painting, Chase from Paw Patrol, Poppy the Troll. Hosted by Lions Club of Cobourg. at the Cobourg Lions Community Centre, 157 Elgin St. E.

FAMILY DAY – UNPLUG IN COBOURG (Monday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.): All-ages events at Rotary Harbourfront Park include skating and a DJ at the outdoor rink, free hot chocolate, frosty Zumba class, outdoor kids’ activities, food truck. 35 Albert St. Free showing of Hotel Transylvania 3 at 10 a.m. at Rainbow Cinemas.

COBOURG COUGARS PINK in THE RINK (Monday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.) OJHL action as the Cougars host the Kingston Voyageurs at the Cobourg Community Centre. Jerseys to be raffled after the game to raise money for local cancer charities and a local family. Also door prizes and bake sale.

NORTHUMBERLAND FIRE AND FROST FESTIVAL (Dalewood Golf Course on Saturday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Family friendly festival with outdoor winter activities, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing (bring own shoes or rentals available), hiking, tubing, craft beer, cider, live music, breakfast buffet and more. Visit the golf course website to purchase tickets including family passes. 7465 Dale Rd., Cobourg.

FAMILY DAY PIE-MAKING DAY (The Big Apple on Saturday, Feb, 16 at 11 a.m.) Create pies and mini-pies and paper doll family and enjoy hot chocolate. $12 per person. To reserve a spot call 1-905-355-2574 ext. 224 or visit the Big Apple at 262 Orchard Dr., Colborne

FAMILY DAY FAB 5 (Jack Burger Sports Complex, Monday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ): Kids’ shinny hockey 10 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.; public skate noon-1:20 p.m.; family swim 1:30-2:20 p.m.; youth shinny hockey 1:30-2:20 p.m. and public swimming 2:30-4 p.m. 60 Highland Dr. For more info, call 905-885-2474

THERAPY IN NATURE (Ganaraska Forest Centre, Monday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to noon): Join guide Jessica for a 1.5-kilometre walk in the woods with activities along the route. $45 per participant. Spaces are limited. Pre-registration is required by calling the GRCA at 905-885-8173 or email The centre is located on 10585 Cold Springs Camp Rd., Campbellcroft

YMCA FAMILY DAY OPEN HOUSE (Monday, Feb. 18, noon to 4 p.m.) Free activities at Cobourg YMCA include swimming, recreational sports (open gym), squash, personal conditioning centre, rock climbing and the three-level indoor playground. At the Brighton YMCA, the fitness facilities will be available for visitors ages 12 and up.

HALIBURTON COUNTY/HASTINGS HIGHLANDS

FROST FESTIVAL/POLAR BEAR CHALLENGE (Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Head Lake Rotary Park, Haliburton): Free, fun-filled day of outdoor activities and recreation including horse-drawn wagon rides, pony rides, snowman building, snowshoeing and sled dog rides. Also a Polar Bear Challenge starting at 1 p.m. Registration 10 a.m. to noon. Proceeds to support Hospital for Sick Children or Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation. 3 York St., at York and County Road 21

FAMILY DAY SLEIGH RIDES (Sunday, Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m.) Hosted by Abbey Gardens, enjoy a half-hour horse-drawn sleigh ride through the fields and forests of Abbey Gardens. $15 per person, children under 4 free. Rides must be pre-booked online via email 1012 Garden Gate Dr., Haliburton.

SNOWSHOEING GLEBE PARK (Monday, Feb. 18, 1:30-3 p.m.) Explore Glebe Park on snowshoe trails with museum and Dysart recreation staff. Borrow free snowshoes available at the museum or bring your own. No pre-registration required. All ages. Haliburton Highlands Museum 66 Museum Rd.

RADAR RUN FOR FAMILY FUN (Saturday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Snowmobile run hosted by Pine Grove Point Campground. Entry $2/run or 3/$5. Prizes, contests, hot food and drunks. Food donations and silent auction donations to support Highlands East Food Hub. More details call 705-448-2387. Meet at 4445 Elephant Lake Rd., Wilberforce.