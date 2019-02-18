Peterborough couple trying to leave Haiti amid civil unrest

Heather and Gord Rodin, the founders of Hope Grows Haiti charity, say they’re sad to leave, “but know this is better for all.”

In a post on the charity’s Facebook page, the Rodins are citing the escalating trouble and mass violence in the country as the reasons for them electing to leave this week.

“Today our nurses are going home,” said Heather Rodin in the post. “We are so excited for them. But circumstances for Gord and I have changed quickly.”

Her post goes on to write, “realizing our presence here could put our Haitian team in danger, we have decided to go home this week, if possible.”

“We were warned we would be targeted. The lighter skinned people are going to be targeted,” said Heather Rodin. “That puts our staff in-danger. We talked with our staff and they agreed it would be safer for them if we left.”

In a phone interview with Global Peterborough on Monday morning, Rodin said there’s space for them on a flight back on Tuesday. They will need to leave their compound, approximately 65 kilometres west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, by helicopter.

Craig Foster, who runs the charity’s social media page, tells Global Peterborough that there is no space on the helicopter Monday for the Rodins and their remaining team members.

The Rodins started Hope Grows Haiti in 2006 as a charity to sponsor a school in the Grand Goâve region on the island’s west coast. The charity eventually expanded with five acres of land featuring a compound, medical clinic and school programs to provide support to residents (in particular children) following a devastating earthquake in 2010.

Rodin said a staff of about 45 Haitians will run the compound while they are gone. All programs will run as usual with no interruptions.

“We’ll be back. We’ll be back as soon as it settles down.”

—more to come