Calgary roads: Snow route parking ban now in place

The City of Calgary initiated a snow route parking ban at noon Monday to help road crews clear streets.

The parking bans are declared on so-called snow routes when Calgary has seen a significant accumulation of snow.

Snow routes are indicated by blue signs with a white snowflake symbol. Any vehicles left on snow routes during the ban can be ticketed or towed.

The Snow Route parking ban is now in effect. Vehicles should now be removed from Snow Routes, or face a ticket and/or tow. Find out more about snow route parking bans, including an address lookup: https://t.co/6XAbvEhWGo#yycsnow pic.twitter.com/rJF85Sy0lL — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 18, 2019

Vehicles can, however, continue to park in the ParkPlus system zones during the day (from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Monday to Saturday.

City of Calgary roads department spokesperson Chris McGeachy said crews have been working basically 24/7 during the cold snap, and the parking ban helps them better clear the streets.

“When there are plenty of cars parked on that road that means our operators have to weave in and out,” McGeachy explained. “Find out if you live on a snow route, and if you do – move your car.”

“A good rule of thumb is if a bus drives in front of your house you’re probably on a snow route.”

Once called, snow route parking bans can be in place for up to 72 hours. On-street accessible parking is exempt from snow route parking bans.

The last snow route parking ban was put in place last October.

To find more information regarding snow route parking bans, visit Calgary.ca/snow.