Extreme cold warning returns to Edmonton and many parts of Alberta

If you are planning to enjoy Family Day outside on Monday morning, bundle up. The extreme cold warning returned to Edmonton and many parts of Alberta at 4:26 a.m.

Good Morning & Happy Family Day. Here are the Extreme Cold Warnings in effect for the province. #yegwx @GlobalEdmonton News Morninghttps://t.co/j2seW3v8oy pic.twitter.com/NYLjg3qweQ — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) February 18, 2019

READ MORE: This is why it’s really, really cold all across Canada

Environment Canada said the warning was issued for the Edmonton region because wind chill values were expected to approach -40 C in parts of northern and central Alberta on Monday morning.

Frostbite can develop in minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, Environment Canada warned.

All of northern Alberta was under the extreme cold warning on Monday morning. The warning stretched all the way down to the southern part of the province, including communities like Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.

WATCH BELOW: A cold snap in Edmonton has been extremely challenging for the most vulnerable people in the city. Vinesh Pratap reports.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

The good news — the warning should be short lived. Global News weather specialist Mike Sobel said while it was about -25 C in Edmonton at 6 a.m., the temperature was expected to climb to -13 C by the afternoon.

Sobel said the temperature was expected to continue to climb into Tuesday, with the temperature expected to reach -4 C.

The high for Edmonton on Wednesday was expected to be -8 C.

READ MORE: Oh Cold Snap! Edmonton set to break its 21-year-old weather record

Edmonton had been under the warning for much of February until it was lifted on Friday morning. From the start the month, the city had the longest stretch of failing to get through 24 hours without dipping to -20 C or lower since January of 1998.

WATCH BELOW: It’s been a bitterly cold past two weeks in Edmonton but on Friday, an extreme cold warning was lifted for the city. Phil Darlington has more.