Canada
February 16, 2019 12:55 pm

Kelowna firefighters respond to vehicle blaze in Glenmore neighbourhood

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Fire crews responded to a vehicle blaze in Kelowna's Glenmore neighbourhood around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Jeff Martin / Global News
A A

A car erupted into flames Friday night in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to Valley and Cross roads around 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating suspicious Kelowna apartment fire on Pandosy Street

The fire department said the blaze started in the engine.

Jeff Martin / Global News

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Jeff Martin / Global News

WATCH: Interview with Kelowna fire captain after Pandosy building fire (Jan. 18)

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Fire
Cross Road
Fire
Kelowna
Kelowna Fire Department
Kelowna firefighters
Okanagan
Valley Road
Vehicle Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.