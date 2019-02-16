Kelowna firefighters respond to vehicle blaze in Glenmore neighbourhood

A car erupted into flames Friday night in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to Valley and Cross roads around 9:30 p.m.

Car fire on Cross Road in North Glenmore pic.twitter.com/UBWIWoIcnb — Jeff martin (@jeff_globalnews) February 16, 2019

The fire department said the blaze started in the engine.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

