Kelowna firefighters respond to vehicle blaze in Glenmore neighbourhood
A car erupted into flames Friday night in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood.
Firefighters were called to Valley and Cross roads around 9:30 p.m.
The fire department said the blaze started in the engine.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.
