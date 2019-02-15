Crime
February 15, 2019 7:47 pm

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chair, may be going to prison for the rest of his life

By Chad Day and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Feb. 13: A U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's campaign chair Paul Manafort broke a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and lied to prosecutors, which could result in him now facing a lengthy prison term.

A A

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort could spend anywhere from 19 to 24 years in prison on tax and bank fraud charges.

That’s according to a court filing Friday by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office that lays out how federal probation officials have calculated Manafort’s potential sentence.

WATCH: Dec. 7, 2018 — Mueller memo reveals details about Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort conduct

The recommended sentence under federal guidelines would be the lengthiest prison term imposed in the Russia investigation if a federal judge agreed to it. It would also place the 69-year-old Manafort at serious risk of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Mueller’s office doesn’t recommend a specific sentence, but says it agrees with the calculation that Manafort should spend between 235 months and 293 months in prison. Manafort also faces having to pay more than $24 million in restitution.

READ MORE: Paul Manafort lied to investigators in Russia meddling probe, judge rules

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Paul Manafort
paul manafort bank fraud
paul manafort fraud
paul manafort prison
paul manafort prison sentence
paul manafort prison term
paul manafort tax fraud

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.